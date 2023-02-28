Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
