Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
