It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Models ar…
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the w…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 d…