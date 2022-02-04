Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
