Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Tod…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Tem…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Ho…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. I…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Light freezing rain in the evening will become a mixture of winter precipitation overnight. Low 29F. Winds light …
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…