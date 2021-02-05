 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

