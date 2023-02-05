Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.