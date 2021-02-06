Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.