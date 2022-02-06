 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular