Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Models ar…
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Saturday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see…