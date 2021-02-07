 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

