Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST.