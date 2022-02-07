It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
