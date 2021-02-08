Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Tem…
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 5…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The f…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'l…