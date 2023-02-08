Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
