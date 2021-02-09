Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.