Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
