Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 8:35 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.