Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.