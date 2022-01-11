Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.