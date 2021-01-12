Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees t…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. It sho…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for …