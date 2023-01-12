Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
