Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees t…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. It should …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatur…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Winds s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It sh…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cr…
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Tuesday, with temperatures…