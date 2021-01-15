 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics