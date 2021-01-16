Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:15 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
