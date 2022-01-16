It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 21-degree lo…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. It should …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It sh…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Winds s…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatur…
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Tuesday, with temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees t…