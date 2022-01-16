Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.