Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.