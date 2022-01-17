It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
