Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
