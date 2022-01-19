 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular