Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

