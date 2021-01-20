Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
