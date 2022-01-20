Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 21-degree lo…
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain p…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Rocky Mount people should be prepare…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It sh…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 28 degrees is today's…