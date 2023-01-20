Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
