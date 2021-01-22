Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.