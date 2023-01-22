It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
