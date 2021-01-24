Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
