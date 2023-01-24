Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Plan o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Today's conditions ar…
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted.…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. E…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 d…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 8…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures j…