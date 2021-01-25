 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics