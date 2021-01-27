Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 7:00 AM EST. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
