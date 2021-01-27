 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 7:00 AM EST. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics