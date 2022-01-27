The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree lo…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Partly…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. S…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 14 degrees is today's…
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forec…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. …
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount tomorrow. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 28 degrees is today's…