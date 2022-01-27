Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.