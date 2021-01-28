 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 8:00 AM EST. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics