It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 8:00 AM EST. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
