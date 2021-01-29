 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics