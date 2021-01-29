Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.