Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Local Weather

