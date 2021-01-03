Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.