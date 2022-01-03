It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
