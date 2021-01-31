Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect perio…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. I…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Tem…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Rocky Mou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The f…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods o…