Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

