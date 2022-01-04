Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.