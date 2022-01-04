Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
