Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

