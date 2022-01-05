Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
