Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degr…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will …
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. It should be…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temper…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount Sunday, with temperatu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is …